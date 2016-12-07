‘Vardah’ may bring rains to TN

more-in

Tamil Nadu is likely to get its next spell of widespread rains in a few days as another cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression lies about 310 km off Port Blair.

It is expected to move northwestwards and intensify further in the next 72 hours.

The State pins its hope on the weather system to bridge the rain deficit and tackle the looming water crisis.

The weather system may strengthen and be called ‘Vardah’ later this week.