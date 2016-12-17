‘Students must be taught about the brain’

more-in

Every student must be taught about the brain and the central nervous system. They must be given a complete understanding of the brain, unconnected to the curriculum, said Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal.

Mr. Gandhi was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 65th annual conference of the Neurological Society of India on Thursday.

Calling the brain very strong and yet subtle, Mr. Gandhi likened the organ to a lamp and spoke of three states — when the lamp is bright, when the lamp flickers or the brain is confused or when the lamp goes out too early. He also highlighted a common worry — of dying slowly, of being a burden on the family. He said there was a great guilt attached to becoming dependent and that helping these patients as well as their families was something that must be looked into.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University S. Geethalakshmi said that integrating Indian and allopathic systems of medicine for the benefit of patients must be considered. Speaking about the steep rise in dementia and the need to prepare ourselves to tackle this medically and socially, she said the Ayurvedic approach to neurological problems had good outcomes.

Paul May, president, Society of British Neurological Surgeons, said the society’s highest honour, the SBNS medal, was being awarded to B. Ramamurthi, a doyen of neurosurgery in India and one of the founders of the Neurological Society of India. For the first time the medal was being given to someone outside the UK. The medal was received by his son.

Over 1,200 neuroscientists from India and abroad are participating in the conference, themed ‘Heritage to Modernity: An Inspiring Saga’. The conference is being hosted by the Chennai Neuro Association. A public awareness programme on ‘The Golden Hour’ is also due to be held at the conference.

Stamp released

A postal stamp was released, lifetime achievement awards given to several neuroscientists and a few books released on the occasion.

R.C. Mishra, president of the Neurological Society of India, V.G. Ramesh, organising chairman and K. Sridhar, organising secretary of the conference, participated.