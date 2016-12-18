‘Socialists had a role in marking March 8 as Women’s Day’

more-in

“There is a lot of confusion about the origin of International Women's Day. Some say United Nations did it and others say that it was to celebrate women’s rights. But, what is its revolutionary origin? In 1917, cotton factory workers in Petrograd, mostly women, protested demanding food for their kids and an end to monarchy. It is not just for women’s rights, but for a more equal, socialistic society and to end religious laws,” said G. Ramakrishnan, State secretary, CPI (M), at the launch of journalist and writer R. Jawahar’s book titled ‘Magalir Dhinam: Unmai Varalaru’ on Saturday in Chennai.

Stating that Jawahar’s earlier book, ‘Communism: Netru Indru Naalai,’ had contributed greatly to the success of the CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ramakrishnan added, “At a time when revolution has become a bad word and the word has been used as a prefix to those who don’t like social change, it is important to understand the revolutionary content of International Women’s day. It resulted in far-reaching changes in the lives of women all over the world.” The book underlined the role of women communists/socialists, said U. Vasuki, national vice-president, All India Democratic Women's Association.

“Apart from Leftist or Left-backed groups, others do not acknowledge this history. The women communists/socialists played a decisive role in marking March 8 as International Women’s Day. We have to remember that women communists/socialists fought against patriarchy and capitalism,” Vasuki said.

About Mr. Jawahar’s ability to write accessible texts, writer Mangai said, “Even when he writes about complex ideas, he writes in simple language without simplifying the ideas themselves.”