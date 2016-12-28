‘Rao’s charges are an insult to Jayalalithaa’

more-in

: Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan said that former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s claim that his life was in danger was intended to create unrest in the State.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said officials of the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residence of Mr. Rao based on specific information. “Amma is no longer with us. We should try to ensure that her memory remains unblemished. Therefore, according to me, such claims by those who committed mistakes — that she would have supported those mistakes — are a slur on her. I condemn such statements. There is no doubt that she would have taken strict action in such instances,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Asked about the former chief secretary’s claim that he still holds the office, the Union Minister said that Mr. Rao had challenged the Constitution, and only the State government can clarify. “Honest officials do not fear anyone. He should have approached the I-T department or the court,” he added. Mr. Rao’s statement that there is no safety for AIADMK cadre is like a statement of a politician, who committed a mistake and is trying to escape from the problem.

“Rama Mohana Rao is not the representative of all Tamil people. He has no right to say that Tamil people are not safe. He has committed a mistake. He has insulted an elected Chief Minister, so he has no right to talk about politics or rules,” said BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan. She too claimed that Mr. Rao had insulted Jayalalithaa with his comments.

Ms. Soundararajan went on to ask how Mr. Rao had managed to speak in public on Tuesday when he had been hospitalised for chest pain a couple of days ago. She said that Mr. Rao sounded like a politician.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said on Tuesday that the people of Tamil Nadu need to know the facts about the controversy surrounding Mr. Rao.

“The facts should come out,” said Mr. Vasan, who said that both the Central and State governments have the responsibility to explain the issues surrounding the raids. “There has been no information on the raids from both governments. Now that the former chief secretary has come out and explained his position, it has become murky and suspicious. In a democracy, it is for the governments to clear the air,” he said.