‘Pain’ turns into trauma for autorickshaw drivers

IN A CRISIS: The Centre’s move has left some self-employed sections like autorickshaw drivers in Vellore in the lurch. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

more-in

With 50 p.c. fall in daily earnings, drivers in Vellore keep their fingers crossed

For autorickshaw drivers in the Fort City, demonetisation has meant fewer trips and a 50 p.c. fall in daily income. The withdrawal of currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination has left them struggling for nearly a fortnight.

“Our livelihood has been badly affected ever since the government announced demonetisation of the two currencies. The number of trips has gone down as I am getting fewer passengers. If I earned Rs. 600 a day before November 8, I am earning only Rs. 300 now,” said Munniappan, an auto driver near the New Bus Stand.

He pointed out that Rs. 100 was less in circulation and this was making things difficult for all.

Krishnamoorthy, another driver, said he had to turn away many passengers for lack of change. “Some of them said they have only Rs. 500. Where will I go for change? So, I lost many trips this way. Some of them were ready to pay an extra of Rs. 100 above the auto fare and wanted me to take the old note of Rs. 500. I said no as I cannot go and stand in the queue to exchange the note,” he said.

V. Alwyn, an auto driver at Mandy Street, said it was a struggle to earn at least Rs. 200 or Rs. 300 a day. “Businesses have been hit. It shows people are not going to shops. In turn, this has affected us too. The number of trips has come down drastically. Many drivers are facing difficulty in paying vehicle rents,” he said.

The situation is the same for those driving share autos in and around the city. They too are facing fewer passengers.

“Passengers do not have lower denomination currency notes, and neither do we. I have no idea how I am going to manage it in the coming days,” said Babu, a driver.