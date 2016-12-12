‘Over 23,000 defacements on govt. property cleared in past 4 months’

more-in

The State government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that in the past four months, a total of 25,896 defacements had been identified on government buildings, walls and natural resources across the State out of which 23,270 have been removed.

The Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department made the submissions following a warning from the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan in October that the authorities would face contempt proceedings if the defacements were not removed immediately .

The issue pertains to a Public Interest Litigations (PIL) petition from Elephant G. Rajendran and ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy seeking action against those who damage public property by defacing them. Recording the submission, the Bench posted the petitions to February 10 for filing further compliance.

According to the petitioners, graffiti on walls and public buildings is a common sight in Chennai and elsewhere in the State with political parties and other organisations violating the law with impunity.

The walls in Chennai, which were once covered with murals, were white-washed, only to be used to put up messages hailing political leaders and advertisements, the petitioners alleged. During a hearing in May , the Bench directed that the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission against illegal hoardings and defacement of public properties during the 2016 Assembly elections shall continue even after the elections, till further orders from the court.