‘Name officer to monitor release of bonded labourers’

: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to nominate a State Level Officer within four weeks to monitor the release and rehabilitation of bonded labourers and prosecution of the offenders.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar passed the order while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by advocate Roseann Rajan.

The petitioner wanted the court to direct the authorities concerned to submit, along with the final report, all relevant documents and materials related to the cases pending in courts.

According to the petitioner, the conviction rate in such cases are low due to the failure on part of the authorities concerned to produce documents such as release certificates, enquiry forms, and so on.