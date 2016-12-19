‘NGOs wary of taking up scheme for rehabilitation of trafficking victims’

more-in

: Not many voluntary organisations have come forward to implement the Central government’s Ujjawala scheme to rehabilitate trafficked women and children, officials from the Directorate of Social Defence say.

The scheme aims at the prevention of trafficking and rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of trafficked women and children with their families within the country or across borders. Officials also add that of the organisations that do come forward, most leave the project midway. The scheme funded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development can be implemented by Social Welfare or Women and Child Welfare departments of a State or voluntary organisations. In the case of the latter, adequate experience in dealing with issues related to trafficking, as well as women and children in need of care and protection is a must.

“There are many challenges and risks involved in implementing the scheme, and many do not take it up to avoid conflicts. This affects the vulnerable women and children,” says an official from the department.

Isabelle Richardson, executive secretary, Madras Christian Council for Social Services (MCCSS), reportedly the only organisation in Chennai implementing the project, adds: “Every year, we rescue and rehabilitate around 100 women and children. But it’s a big challenge. What is needed is political will. The issue of trafficking must be the top priority for not only the State but society at large.”

As per the scheme, the organisations willing to take up the project must first submit a proposal to the State department concerned. The inspecting officer will sanction funds if she is satisfied with the proposal. As much as 60 per cent of the funding is provided by the Centre, 30 per cent by the State and 10 per cent by the implementing agencies.

Coordination needed

Activists call for greater cooperation between the State and the NGOs, especially when it comes to the matter of security for the women rescued. P. Manorama, founder director, CHES, a collaboration partner of Childline India Foundation, recalls an incident where a young trafficked girl was rescued and rehabilitated, but ended up going back to sex work. “Most of these women are poor or are dealing with substance abuse. They need quality rehabilitation measures. This is currently lacking,” she says.

“They are trained in mat weaving, candle making and such. How can they support their families by selling candles or mats? They need something solid which will guarantee them a decent pay once they go out. Else, the chances are high they will return to sex work,” she adds.