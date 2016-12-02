‘Kudankulam’s first reactor has posted Rs. 1,000-crore profit’

The first unit is said to be functioning without a hitch. — File photo

The first 1,000-MWe reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project that commenced commercial power generation on October 22, 2013 has earned a profit of Rs. 1,000 crore (prior to tax) for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the proponent of the project.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday before participating in the valediction of a science exhibition, Site Director, KKNPP, R.S. Sundar said the first unit that was functioning continuously without hitch for 278 days had demonstrated its technical superiority.

Having generated 13,500 million units of power, the first reactor had been shut down for maintenance and did not trip as some reports said, he said.

“I am prepared to show you the records which will prove that it did not trip… Power generation will resume in the first unit within next 10 days after the completion of maintenance,” he said. Mr. Sundar informed that the next spent fuel outage in the first unit had been scheduled for January.

On the performance of the second reactor, Mr. Sundar said it was generating 680 MWe and would be elevated gradually after obtaining the mandatory permission from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

“The second unit is also functioning exceptionally well and it will reach its maximum generation capacity of 1,000 MWe either in December-end or in January next year,” Mr. Sundar said.

The Site Director said tendering of civil contracts for the third and the fourth reactors was going on.

‘No security lapse’

On the intrusion of a mentally deranged person into the KKNPP complex on Wednesday, Mr. Sundar said:

“There is no security lapse. As our personnel were highly alert, the youth was nabbed once he entered our campus”.