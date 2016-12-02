‘Karthigai Deepam’ begins tomorrow in Tiruvannamalai

The Maha Deepam will be the highlight of the 10-day festival. | Photo Credit: VM_MANINATHAN

Lakhs of devotees expected at the pilgrim centre

The 10-day grand ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival is to begin with the hoisting of the holy flag at the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple here on Saturday.

The holy flag would be hoisted on a golden mast on the precincts of the temple between 7.15 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

Every day, deities would be taken on procession on different chariots and mounts around Mada Streets around the temple as usual.

The seventh day festival that falls on December 9 would be celebrated as car festival as is the custom.

The deities would be taken on procession on five decorated wooden chariots and devotees would pull them manually along the mada streets.

Maha Deepam on Dec.12

The highlight of the festival, lighting of the Karthigai Maha Deepam, will be on December 12 this year.

This would be followed by the three-day float festival (Theppa Thiruvizha).

Several lakh devotees are expected to arrive in the town for the Karthigai Deepam. While a significant section of the crowd would be performing “Girivalam” around the hill, when the Maha Deepam is lit, many would also be climbing the hill to witness the event from close proximity.