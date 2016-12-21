‘Jayalalithaa’s death has not caused political vacuum in TN’

more-in

: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has caused a vacuum only in the ruling AIADMK and not in Tamil Nadu politics. This means smaller political parties are in no position to immediately capitalise on the situation and pose a serious challenge to the Dravidian majors – the AIADMK and the DMK.

“Jayalalithaa’s death has left a vacuum in the AIADMK and the party will fill the gap. The party has a strong support base and it has a clear structure and organisations at all levels. Already, it has succeeded in smoothly achieving a transition as far as the government is concerned,” Mr. Thirumavalavan told The Hindu when asked whether her death would create a space for other parties.

Mr. Thirumavalavan recalled that DMK leader M. Karunanidhi stepped in to fill the vacuum caused by the death of party founder C.N. Annadurai and Ms. Jayalalithaa gave a fillip to the AIADMK after the demise of her mentor and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran.

“Everyone sought to write off the DMK and the AIADMK after the death of its leaders. In the case of AIADMK, many opined that the party would not survive after MGR. They were not ready to acknowledge the leadership of Jayalalithaa. But she went on to earn the sobriquet of an iron lady and a best administrator,” the VCK leader said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan, who along with MDMK general secretary Vaiko and two Communist parties, formed the People’s Welfare Front as an alternative to the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, said other political parties would emerge as a major force only if the AIADMK is weakened. “We have to consistently project ourselves as an alternative by placing before the people alternative politics and economic policies,” he argued.

Sasikala as general secretary

Mr. Thirumavalavan refused to comment on the AIADMK leaders’ appeal to V.K. Sasikala, the friend of Jayalalithaa, to become the general secretary of the party, saying it was an internal matter of the AIADMK. “Only the party and its MLAs can decide who should be the Chief Minister and the general secretary,” he said when asked whether the attempts to undermine the position of Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam should be allowed.

He also clarified that there was no deliberate attempt to keep MDMK general secretary out of the ‘Save Constitution’ conference organised by his party in Puducherry later this week. “In fact, we had his name printed in the invitation. Since the focus of the conference is against demonetisation, Mr. Vaiko had opted out as he is a supporter of demonetisation. We are all part of the PWF as we have agreed to disagree on certain issues,” he contended.