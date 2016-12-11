‘Jaya would have named Sasikala as heir-apparent’

more-in

Adding to the spate of developments in the AIADMK on Saturday, an anonymous advertisement in a couple of newspapers inserted in the name of “the conscience of a loyal party cadre” made a strong case in favour of Sasikala’s leadership.

“If Amma knew that her life would have been snatched away, she would have named Chinnamma as her heir-apparent,” proclaims the advertisement.

“Even 40 years ago, Amma gave Chinnamma the privilege of staying in her heart and in Poes Garden. Like Purtachi Thalaivi, who sacrificed her life for Tamil people, the name of Chinnamma will remain in history,” it adds.

Coimbatore MP A.P. Nagarajan and former MLA V.R. Rajangam too had released advertisements in Friday in support of Ms. Sasikala.

Though the party organ Dr Namathu MGR referred to her as only V.K. Sasikala while reporting about her visit to Jayalalithaa’s memorial, Jaya Plus called her ‘Chinnamma’. All the Ministers, MLAs, MPS and senior party functionaries used ‘Chinnamma’ while vouching support for her.

Most of the advertisements featured Ms. Sasikala standing beside the body of Jayalalithaa, bringing back memories of a crestfallen Jayalalithaa standing near the body of MGR before she was forced to leave.