‘Deployment of CRPF has set a wrong precedent’

: Taking objection to the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during the recent searches conducted by the Income Tax department at the house and office of former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, AIADMK MP and spokesperson S. R. Balasubramoniyan said the action had set a wrong precedent.

“When income-tax officials raided the house and office of Mr. Rama Mohana Rao, they could have sought the help of the State police (to assist them in their operations). They could have taken the help of CRPF along with that of the State police. But their decision to deploy CRPF created an impression that they had no faith in the State administration. This has set a wrong precedent in Indian federalism,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Balasubramoniyan, who held the portfolios of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions and Parliamentary Affairs in the United Front government of 1996-98, said that all State governments had special bodies to monitor their officials along the lines of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission, and States like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal had taken a clear stand against central agencies monitoring their employees.

“If it comes across irregularities committed by a State government employee during investigation in any department covered under its territory, the CBI (or IT department) can intimate the State government. Otherwise, the central agency has no other power,” he contended.