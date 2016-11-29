‘Demonetisation is another tsunami’

: Alleging that the demonetisation move had crippled development in all fields in the last 20 days, DMK treasurer and the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Monday said the exercise had actually turned out to be a war by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against 85 per cent of the rural population in the country.

Leading a demonstration in Chennai as part of the nation-wide protests by the opposition parties including the DMK to highlight the hardship caused to people by the recall of Rs. 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Mr. Stalin said while his party supported the efforts to eradicate black money, the government should have addressed the problems created by demonetisation. “We will continue our protests unless the government immediately rectifies the situation,” said Mr. Stalin, who, along with some of the party’s district secretaries, were arrested by the police and released in the evening.

He said November 8, the day on which Prime Minister Modi announced the demonetisation move, was seen by people as yet another tsunami, and normalcy had not returned even after 20 days. “The Centre is just extending the deadlines (for the use of demonetised notes for exempted categories) without making any serious attempt to tide over the crisis,” he charged.

Recalling Mr. Modi’s electoral promise to bring back black money deposited in foreign banks and that every Indian would get Rs. 15 lakh as bank deposit, Mr Stalin wondered whether the Prime Minister was able to deposit at least Rs 15 in their accounts.

He said small traders, farmers, agriculture workers, fishermen and people in the lower rung of the society had been subjected to enormous hardship by the Centre. “The government employees are not spared. That is why we are urging the Centre to pay their salary in cash. The government may say the salary will be credited in their accounts. Can they use cheque to buy vegetables and milk?” he asked.