‘Crack down on attemptsto convert black money’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the Centre to take action against those trying to convert their black money through bank accounts of innocent people.

Citing a recent incident in which income-tax officials seized Rs. 8 crore from a private college near Chennai, he said the government should keep a tight vigil on black money holders and sought strict action against those involved in hoarding cash.

Mr. Ramadoss also said that people had faced lot of hardships due to the demonetisation drive and urged the government to provide compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives while standing in queues to withdraw money.

He added that the government should ensure adequate supply of Rs. 500 notes and also Rs. 100 notes so that money circulation increases.