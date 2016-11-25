‘Cold weather patrol’ to monitor health of tracks

more-in

Southern Railway reported highest number of such incidents in August

Soon after the devastating derailment of the Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur that left 150 passengers dead and scores of others injured, Southern Railway launched ‘cold weather patrolling’ to check rail/weld fractures on tracks.

Trolley and foot patrolling has been intensified along vulnerable sections, including Katpadi-Jolarpet, Villupuram-Vriddhachalam in Tamil Nadu and Kottayam-Kayankulam in Kerala, where instances of such fractures were frequently reported, railway sources said on Thursday. A rail fracture is suspected to have caused the Kanpur train accident. Southern Railway has reported the highest number of rail/weld fractures in August, contributing to at least 14.6 per cent of the total fractures across India.

The zone operates an average of 1,324 trains a day, including several superfast expresses, over a stretch of 5,079 km in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry.

Vigil intensified

Even as routine patrolling was intensified, ‘cold weather patrolling’ was launched in vulnerable routes where a patrolman on foot would check certain stretches of track prone to fractures before express trains are operated, Chief Bridge Engineer M. Suyambulingam told The Hindu.

The cold weather patrolman equipped with basic equipment and warning systems to stop an approaching train would work between midnight and 7 a.m. Among other precautionary measures, ‘joggled fish plates’, specially designed and approved by the Research and Standards Organisation (RDSO), were being installed to reinforce rails along vulnerable sections.

Even if minor crack on rail or weld was noticed during ultra sonic testing or foot patrolling, a caution order was being issued to slow down trains.

Foolproof system

The test considered as a foolproof system to detect crack on rails is done every month on high density traffic routes like the Chennai Central-Gudur section.

Rail/weld fractures were caused mainly due to corrosion, change in temperature and age of the track. “Rail fracture is nothing but breakage of the rail into two pieces that might lead to jumping of the wheels of the track and cause a derailment.

The long rails are welded at every 13 metres, and the welded portion is not as strong as the parent material and it is more susceptible to corrosion,” Mr. Suyambulingam said.

Asked why Southern Railway reported the highest number of rail/weld fractures, Mr. Suyambulingam said the zone operated trains in coastal States, where the rails were prone to environmental corrosion.

“During the months of April and December, there is significant variation of temperature at noon and midnight. The difference between the highest and lowest temperature in a day plays a vital role causing fractures. Another important factor is that we operate a large number of day trains, which cause corrosion of the rails due to toilet droppings,” he said. On how the railways kept track of temperature variations, Mr. Suyambulingam said ‘continuous recording rail thermometer’ facility was available in the office of Senior Section Engineers across the zone.