‘Chinna Amma’ is equally competent, says Thambidurai

Sasikala  

AIADMK propa- ganda secretary and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai on Sunday strongly backed V.K. Sasikala, the confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for the party general secretary’s post, hailing her as an equally competent person to take up the top job.

“I have known Chinna Amma (Sasikala) for 35 years and have interacted with her on many important issues concerning the party and the administration. She is intelligent and has the acumen and experience to understand complex issues. She kept a low profile, while Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive, even though she was an equally competent person.

After party founder MGR and Amma, she has the charisma to lead the party,” he told The Hindu.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 3:18:59 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/%E2%80%98Chinna-Amma%E2%80%99-is-equally-competent-says-Thambidurai/article16795318.ece

