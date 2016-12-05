‘Bandh’ atmosphere in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai bus stand that gave deserted look without bus by Monday evening, in view of Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa's critical health condition. Photo: Handout_E_Mail | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Following reports of deterioration in the health of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Monday, shops in Tiruvannamalai town downed their shutters by evening.

As news spread that she had died (which was later taken down), a few shops that were kept open closed. Streets and roads were empty. People were seen rushing home on their two-wheelers. Tiruvannamalai bus stand was deserted with people looking to board buses bound for nearby villages and towns stranded there.

Police were seen standing at every junction. Despite security, the AIADMK men stoned a bus near the bus stand and smashed windscreen. Minor stone throwing incidents reported in couple of places before TVs taken down the announcement of death. By afternoon, people were standing in queue in petrol stations to fill their tanks.

Early on Monday, a Bangaluru-bound TamilNadu State Transport Corporation bus was stoned near Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Chengam. Schools declared a holiday around 3 p.m.