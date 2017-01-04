‘AIADMK responsible for jallikattu ban’

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin addresses a demonstration against the ban on jallikattu at Alanganallur village in Madurai district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S_James ;_James

It was non-adherence to Supreme Court guidelines that led to the ban on jallikattu during AIADMK’s rule in 2014, said the Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

Addressing a protest meeting in Alanganallur here on Tuesday urging the Central and State governments to ensure that jallikattu is conducted during Pongal this year, Mr. Stalin said that though the sport was first banned during DMK’s regime, the DMK government ensured that jallikattu was not stopped by passing a special regulatory legislation in 2009.

“Until the DMK was in power, jallikattu was properly conducted as per the safety guidelines. The issue started only when the AIADMK came to power in 2011,” he said.

An Animal Welfare Board of India committee that subsequently conducted an enquiry found that the regulations were flouted, eventually leading to the ban in 2014, he charged.

Despite 50 MPs in Parliament, the AIADMK government had no guts to pressure the Central government to get the ban lifted, he said.

Lashes out at OPS

Mr. Stalin also took a jibe at Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam, whom he blamed for not keeping his assurance made in the Assembly in 2015 about conducting jallikattu.

“Although I am referring to him as Chief Minister now, I do not know whether he will be the CM tomorrow. Anyway, it is AIADMK’s internal matter,” he said, to loud cheers from the cadre.

Mr. Stalin criticised Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and other BJP leaders, accusing them of deceiving the public by repeatedly making empty assurances.

“Last year, when the DMK announced a fast, Pon. Radhakrishnan appealed to our president Karunanidhi to call it off by assuring us that the ban will be lifted. Though the DMK agreed magnanimously, the promise was never kept,” he charged.

The DMK treasurer also blamed the Centre for acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, which, according to him, was evident from its defiance towards setting up the Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court’s order.