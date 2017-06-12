Rajasthan cow vigilantes attack TN officials thinking they were cattle smugglers

Around 50 cow vigilantes targeted officials of the Tamil Nadu government transporting cows from Jaisalmer to their state. Photo used for illustration purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

more-in

Trucks transporting cows from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu have been attacked by around 50 cow vigilantes, who also blocked National Highway 15 on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Monday.

Four persons have been arrested and action taken against seven policemen, including an inspector, for allegedly not taking the matter seriously and reaching the spot late on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department had purchased 50 cows and calves from Jaisalmer and transporting them in five trucks with NOC and all required papers and permission from the authorities and police when the cow vigilantes attacked them.

“The accused tried to attack the officials.They also tried to set a truck on fire but police reached the spot and prevented them. The officials, drives and cleaners were rescued and taken to the local police station. In the meantime, several people gathered there and blocked National Highway 15,” SP, Barmer, Gagandeep Singla told PTI.

“The accused pelted stones at the trucks and damaged one truck. The cows were rescued and taken to a local cow shelter for the time being,” he said.

A case against 50 persons has been registered for voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty and for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and also under the National Highway Act.

Chainaram, Kamlesh, Vikram and Jaswant have been arrested on Monday.

“The officials informed the police station immediately and sought help but policemen reached the spot late. On this dereliction, the SHO of the Sadar Police Station and six other policemen were shunted to police lines today,” he said.

SHO Jairam, Sub Inspector Dhruv Prasad, Assistant Sub Inspector Majid and two head constables and as many head constables were shunted to police lines, the SP said.