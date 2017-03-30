Talks on with Sri Lanka: Lanba

more-in

The Navy has been tracking and monitoring Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, said here on Wednesday.

At a press conference after a programme to mark the decommissioning of the Tu-142M long-range maritime patrol aircraft after 29 years of service and the silver jubilee of INS Rajali at the naval air station in Arakkonam on Wednesday, he said the Chinese had been deploying submarines in the Indian Ocean since 2013.

Crossing the boundary

On fishermen coming into conflict with Sri Lanka, he said, “Indian fishermen have been crossing maritime boundary, going and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. A dialogue is going on and there was a meeting between fishing associations of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.”

Admiral Lanba said the Tu-142M had “extensively flown in the airspace around Sri Lanka when the island nation was fighting the LTTE”. He recollected the crucial role played by the squadron in Operation Cactus in the Maldives, when fleeing mercenaries were detected and tracked till they were apprehended by Indian warships.

On coastal security, he said that after the November 26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the Navy was made overall in-charge of maritime security. “We have worked together with the Coast Guard and also coastal State governments and a whole lot of other agencies, such as the marine police and the Department of Fisheries, to ensure that our coasts are safe,” he said.

Admiral Lanba said the Navy was a pioneer in indigenisation. It started building ships in India in the early 1960s, and had built over 200 ships in Indian shipyards.

LCA issue

He said the Navy was the first to support the Aeronautical Development Agency and the DRDO in developing the light combat aircraft (LCA). “We are committed to an Indian fighter aircraft that can operate from an aircraft carrier. The LCA Mk1 does not meet our requirements to be a carrier-based fighter aircraft. It does not have the correct power-to-thrust ratio,” he said.

Asked if there were plans to bring in more women in the Navy, he said, “We have close to 500 women officers in the Navy. They are in certain branches, and have now started flying in patrol aircraft. We are examining the issue of them serving on ships.”