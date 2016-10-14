People wore blindfolds during Blind Walk in many cities, to experience a dark world

Scores of sighted people blindfolded themselves and nervously walked on public roads in several cities on Thursday, braving obstacles to understand the everyday difficulties of the blind.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and elsewhere, these volunteers in blindfolds went along usually busy stretches of road, in many cases led by blind walkers. The event, Blind Walk 2016, was organised by Project Vision to mark World Sight Day.

In Bengaluru, the walk was from St. John’s Hospital to Forum Mall, Koramangala, while in Hyderabad, the event was formally flagged off by Telangana Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy. College students opted to have a ‘blind experience’ in Chennai.

The blindfolded walkers of Bengaluru, a thousand of them, walked under the guidance of a hundred others who have a visual impairment.

For many participants, the experience was a revelation.

“It’s the first time I joined a blind walk and it helped me understand what blind people go through. It was scary,” said Mohana Venugopal, who works in a software company in Bengaluru.

Jayakumar, 65, who lost his vision in his late teens, was among those leading the walk. “This event gives sighted persons a chance to live in our shoes for a day,” he said.

Rajeev Gonsalves, an executive with a healthcare firm, was glad to have come. “Although there was a bit of light coming in through the blindfold, it was a challenging experience,” he said. Did he plan to donate his eyes? “Definitely. They won’t be of any use to me out there.”

In Chennai, it was an effort to raise awareness. “Blindness can be prevented and is curable in many cases,” said G. Ramamurthy, general secretary, National Federation of the Blind, who led blindfolded college students.

Students and NCC Cadets from Chennai colleges including Presidency, Loyola, Stella Maris and Queen Marys walked a kilometre at Canal Bank road, Adyar. “This encouraged and motivated us to pledge to donate our eyes,” said Rajalakshmi, a college student.

Alex Koshy, a Project Vision volunteer said that apart from creating awareness, they were hoping to encourage students to become ‘vision ambassadors’.

“As ambassadors, they can talk to the family and friends, and encourage them to donate the eyes of the deceased,” he said.

The Hyderabad walkers started from KBR Park, and went past Jubilee Hills Check Post up to Prasad Labs.

The walk was part of the largest eye donation campaign in the world, organised simultaneously in 55 locations across five countries.

It ended with a pledge to donate eyes.

Anitha Nagulapalli Medasani, Regional Manager, Centre for Media Studies said, “These ambassadors can talk about donation when someone passes away.”

On the occasion, 550 people pledged to donate their eyes in Hyderabad.