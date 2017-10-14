National

Swaraj India launches campaign

more-in

Swaraj India party on Friday organised protests across Metro stations in the city against the hike in fares.

Second hike

The party’s volunteers also launched awareness campaigns against the second increase in fares in just six months, at various metro stations including Kirti Nagar, Seelampur, Saket, New Ashok Nagar, Peeragarhi, and Janakpuri West.

Swaraj India leaders said the idea was also to expose theatrical protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party against the fare hike.

‘Hypocrisy’

“The AAP, in collusion with the BJP, hiked fares and now both are protesting against their own decision. Have you seen bigger hypocrisy than this?” said Swaraj India Delhi State president Anupam.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2017 8:37:27 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/swaraj-india-launches-campaign/article19857235.ece

© The Hindu