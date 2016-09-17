After AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi commented that inflation would have been in check had Dr. Swamy handled the Finance Ministry portfolio.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy believes he will be a better Finance Minister than incumbent Arun Jaitley.

“I am an economist. He is a lawyer. How can he be better than me?” Dr. Swamy, whose antagonism for Mr. Jaitley is open, said at an event here on Saturday.

He was replying to a query at the India Today Mind Rocks Summit on whether he would make a better Finance Minister than Mr. Jaitley.

Dr. Swamy’s relentless criticism of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was also seen as an indirect attack on the Finance Minister.

After Owaisi’s remark

The reply came following All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment that inflation would have been in check had Dr. Swamy been the Finance Minister.

“There has been a fight between southern Brahmins and northern Brahmins for long,” Dr. Swamy later quipped.

On being asked by the moderator whether the BJP has imposed a gag on him, he again took a jibe at Mr. Jaitley, saying, “There is no gag order on me. Your problem is that you talk to Jaitley a lot.”