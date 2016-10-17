Leaders of the BRICS and BIMSTEC countries were on Sunday unanimous in condemning terrorism and supported India’s calls for intensified joint efforts to combat the menace.

Speaking at the BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach summit here, Myanmarese leader Aung San Suu Kyi said both groupings need to make partnerships not just for opportunities but for tackling challenges as well.

“Our region is facing numerous threats, including rising terrorism and violent extremism,” she said, adding that one needed to explore causes of extremism which was the root cause of terrorism.

Condemning the Uri attack, she said, “We know too well the cost of conflict. We would like our world to be a kinder world.”