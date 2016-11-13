Khurshid said that Congress high command was aware of the situation and will take apt measures.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has urged all parties to refrain from playing politics over the SYL canal issue and instead try to resolve it together.

“All the political parties should refrain from playing politics over this issue.

“It would be better if they get together and resolve it or they will have to go by the SC decision,” the former external affairs minister said at a function at a private school here last evening.

After the Supreme court decision against the Punjab government’s 2004 law to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water-sharing agreement with its neighbouring state, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from his Lok Sabha seat, Amritsar and all 42 party MLAs quit their assembly seats.

On reports of infighting between Amarinder and Pratap Singh Bajwa, Mr. Khurshid said that Congress high command was aware of the situation and will take apt measures when required.

“Captain’s hardwork and the enthusiasm of the cadres will lead Congress to a thumping victory in Punjab,” he added.

Targeting AAP over SYL issue, Mr. Khurshid said, “AAP likes to point fingers at others, but it doesn’t want to be questioned“.

“Their leaders are used to giving irresponsible statements on serious issues,” he said, adding, “This might have helped them in the past, but they stand exposed now”.