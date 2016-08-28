CBFC and BJP member Vani Tikoo defended Bill against Congress’ criticism

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member and BJP leader Vani Tripathi Tikoo strongly defended the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, 2016, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, terming it a “progressive bill” that sought to curb the “commercial exploitation of a woman’s womb.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Tikoo said the “ambit of the debate was much larger than what most people think. If doctors had behaved ethically and policed themselves, there would have been no need for such a Bill, but, we are faced with a situation where commercial surrogacy has become an industry, and has commodified motherhood to an extent that it borders on human trafficking.”

Ms. Tikoo, who is also associated with a government committee that monitors the implementation of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (prevention of sex selection) Act, 1994 said the Congress party’s criticism of the Surrogacy Bill as being out of the Stone Age was wrong. “Instead, the Congress party, by underplaying the need to regulate this industry, is validating the most Stone Age instinct of all, that of a desire for a biological child, and passing on of a particular set of genes,” she said.

“Commercial surrogacy has created a situation where the elite spend a lot to procure their own biological child, but this money is never fairly paid to the surrogate. An industry that thrives on this imbalance of resources and needs has instead come up. What financial empowerment of women, who barely get paid for carrying the child compared to the doctor who arranges the surrogacy, is the Congress party talking of?” she asked.

She also addressed another criticism levelled at the Bill, which will be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament this year, that it seeks to exclude gay couples and live-in couples from opting for surrogacy, even altruistic surrogacy allowed under the bill. “There is a legal argument for that; Indian law does not recognise gay marriage, and does not give rights to live-in couples over riding blood relatives. Therefore, it could not be part of the Bill,” she said.

“Commercial surrogacy has been banned in most countries, and it is a debate between commerce and emotions. The surrogacy Bill is a progressive one that seeks also gender justice, and squarely addresses the stigma of infertility that attaches itself to women,” she said. “The industry of commercial surrogacy, in fact, perpetuates the idea of a stigma attached to infertility,” she added.