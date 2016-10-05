The Congress asked the Modi government on Wednesday to release all evidence to call Pakistan's bluff, even as the debate over whether the government should release proof of the army’s surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the LoC continued. But the party introduced a caveat: the government should do it “subject to the considerations of national security”.

Congress spokesperson R.P.N. Singh said, “We again request the government to use all information, evidence and instruments at their disposal in calling the Pakistani bluff.”

Stressing it was time to expose Pakistan’s “malicious lies and false propaganda”, Mr. Singh said the Congress has emphasised its unequivocal support to the Armed Forces and the government in the surgical strikes, and has “unquestionably supported our Armed Forces at all times”.

To a question on whether the party would take action against Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam for dubbing the surgical strikes as “fake”, Mr. Singh said that the party has taken “note” of it. On Tuesday, the party had disassociated itself from Mr Nirupam's remarks.

Denounces ‘politicisation’

Making a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “strong” leader in the wake of the surgical strikes, Mr. Singh said, “These are challenging times and the entire nation should speak in one voice and support the Armed Forces in demolishing the terror infrastructure instead of making loud claims to gain political mileage.”

Accusing the BJP of attempting to politicise the issue for “myopic political gains”, he continued, “Before pointing fingers, the BJP should reflect upon the immature conduct of its Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and other Cabinet Ministers who are attempting to repeatedly politicise the sacrifice of our Armed Forces.” He also recalled the BJP chief Amit Shah’s praise for Pakistan when he had assured the nation that “Pakistan has made a serious effort in the Pathankot terror probe”.