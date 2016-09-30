“When the Prime Minister acts like a Prime Minister then even I support him”.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC). But this appreciation by Mr. Gandhi who was in Bulandshahr for his kisan yatra in Uttar Pradesh, was not without a dig at Mr. Modi.

Mr. Gandhi said that the Congress party and the entire country was with Prime Minister Modi in his decision to launch the surgical strikes. But he also took a jibe at Mr. Modi and said that it was for the first time in last two-and-a-half years that Mr. Modi acted as per his stature as Prime Minister of the country.

“Main unko dhanyawad dena chahta hun ki unhone dhai saal me pehla action liya hai jo ki Pradhan Mantri ke layak action hai (I want to thank him that for the first time in two-and-a-half years he has taken an action that is of the stature of Prime Minister),” the Congress vice-president said while addressing the yatra in Bulandshahr.

Mr. Gandhi also tweeted that, “Jab Pradhan Mantri ji ek Pradhan Mantri ke layak kaam karte hain to main bhi unka support karta hun (When the Prime Minister acts like a Prime Minister then even I support him).”

Extending his support to the Modi government on the issue, he said, “He ( Mr. Modi) has my full support. Congress party and the entire country is firmly standing with him on this.”

Mr. Gandhi’s expression of support while he was on his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, came hours after, Congress president Sonia Gandhi extended her public support to the Modi government over the surgical strikes. “ This is a strong message that conveys our country's resolve to prevent further infiltration and attacks on our security forces and our perople,” Ms. Gandhi said while congratulating the armed forces on the success of the operation.