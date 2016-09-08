A case has been filed against the music composer for his tweet on Digambar Jain guru

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to protect music composer Vishal Dadlani from arrest for a tweet mocking Digambar Jain guru Tarun Sagar, who delivered a lecture in the Haryana State Assembly recently.

A Bench led by Justice V. Gopala Gowda instead asked Karuna Nundy, Mr. Dadlani’s counsel, to approach the High Court concerned to quash an FIR registered against him in Haryana.

Ms. Nundy sought the court’s protection from arrest at least till her client, who had later apologised to the monk, moved the High Court. But the court refused to budge.

The complaint was filed by Punit Arora, a resident of Ambala Cantonment. He had alleged that the accused had hurt religious sentiments with his tweet. The FIR also named Tahseen Poonawala, a Congress activist who too had tweeted on the Jain monk.

The case against the duo in Ambala was registered under several sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 295A (maliciously insulting a religion or religious beliefs of any class) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture to insult the modesty of a woman etc) of the IPC, police said.

Mr. Dadlani, an AAP supporter, had announced quitting “all active political work.” He, however, said the decision to quit the party was his own.

The Haryana government had invited the Jain monk, who appeared naked in the State Assembly on August 26 to deliver a lecture ‘Kadve Vachan.’