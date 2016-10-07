Gives respondents six weeks time to respond and four weeks to the government to file its rejoinder.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Patna High Court order quashing the Bihar government’s ban on liquor.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Uday Umesh Lalit gave the respondents six weeks time to respond, and four weeks to the government to file its rejoinder.

The stay on the High Court order came on a petition by the government.

The bench directed the hearing of the matter after 10 weeks.