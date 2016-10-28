We don’t want to clash with you. But if you go on like this, we will form a five-judge Bench and say you are scuttling appointment: CJI Thakur.

The Supreme Court on Friday rebuked the Centre for delaying the appointment of judges despite recommendations made by the Collegium, and said the government was “just sitting on the Collegium’s recommendations” without doing anything.

“Nothing is happening. The governement is just sitting on the Collegium's recommendations,” Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur said.

“The names the Collegium recommended are languishing with you. What are you waiting for? Some change in the system? To decimate the judiciary?” CJI Thakur asked.

He raised the examples of shortages of judges at the Karnataka and Allahabad High Courts and said the Centre wanted to “lock justice out”.

“In Karnataka HC, an entire floor of courts are locked because there are no judges. You want to lock justice out. For Allahabad HC, the Collegium recommended 18 names for judges, you chose eight. And now you want only two of the eight,” he told the government.

CJI Thakur further said that this was neither an ego clash nor was it personal. “We don’t want to clash with you. But if you go on like this, we will form a five-judge Bench and say you are scuttling appointment,” he said.

“There should not be a deadlock in appointment of judges. You (Centre) cannot bring the institution to a grinding halt,” he further added.

(With PTI inputs)