Quashes the allotment of 1,000 acres by the former CPI(M)-led government to Tata Motors in 2006 for building a Nano car plant.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the allotment of 1,000 acres by the former CPI(M)-led government in West Bengal to Tata Motors in 2006 for the company's aborted project to start a Nano car plant in Singur, declaring that the “entire acquisition process was illegal”.

A bench of Justices V. Gopala Gowda and Arun Mishra agreed for different reasons, in their separate judgments in the case, to quash the acquisition process and return the land to thousands of short-changed landowners, farmers and cultivators, who have been fighting a prolonged legal battle in the courts for over 10 years.

The Left Front government's policy to acquire the land saw widespread protests in the State and ultimately led to an electoral victory for Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Justice Gowda, reading his judgment, said the acquisition of land in "favour of a company" by taking it away from the farmers cultivating it cannot be construed as a "public purpose".

But Justice Mishra differed on this aspect, saying the acquisition of land in favour of Tata Motors for a car plant was indeed in public purpose as the factory would have given thousands of persons jobs. He said there was no "illegality" on this aspect.

But both judges agreed that the enquiry process that led to the notification for acquisition was not properly held. “Either do as per law or not at all,” Justice Gowda said.

Notice was not issued to the landowners and their objections not properly considered, he observed.

In his turn, Justice Mishra held that the entire enquiry process stands vitiated. He observed that though the acquisition was made for a public purpose, the project has moved to Gujarat and the "need has come to an end . . . quash the entire acquisition process".

Justice Gowda said the Land Acquisition Collector did not assign any reasons, revealing that the State government did not apply its mind in issuing notification in favour of acquiring land in favour of the company. Justice Gowda also disagreed against passing of a composite compensation for landowners.

Again the judges differed on the issue of notices to the landowners.

Justice Gowda said individual notice should have been issued to them for voicing prior objections against the acquisition.

But Justice Mishra said there was no need to issue individual notices and gazette notice was enough.

"We have concurrently quashed the acquisition and compensation proceedings. The appeals [by farmers] are allowed," Justice Gowda spoke for the Bench.

The Bench ordered the State government to identify the land acquired in 10 weeks and return the land to the farmers in the next 12 weeks.

"Restore the ownership of the lands to cultivators," the Supreme Court directed the State.

It further held that the farmers can retain the compensation paid to them by the State as they were "deprived" of their 10 years' income from the land by the State's acquisition. The State will have to pay the compensation to those who were not paid.

The court was hearing petitions filed by farmers, questioning the manner in which over 1,000 acres was allotted by the CPI(M)-led government to Tata Motors without adhering to sections 4 and 5 of the Land Acquisition Act, which mandate public notice for receiving objections.