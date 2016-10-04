The Supreme Court puts on hold its order to constitute a Cauvery management board.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold its order to constitute a Cauvery management board and toed the Centre's suggestion to send a "technical team" to the Cauvery basin to study the "ground reality" there.

As an interim arrangement, a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U.U. Lalit ordered Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs from October 7 to 18.

The "technical team", led by G.S. Jha, Chairman, Central Water Commission, will visit the river basin along with nominees of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala and submit a report by October 17 to the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu voiced scepticism whether anything would come out of this exercise. It accused the Centre of "playing into the hands of the Karnataka government" to deny the people of Tamil Nadu their share of the Cauvery water.

"On what basis is Your Lordships stating give 10,000 cusecs, give 15,000 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, etc?" senior advocate Fali Nariman representing Karnataka demanded from the Bench.

"We are basing it on arithmetic," replied Justice Misra.

"Well arithmetic is not enough, you have to look at the ground realities also," Mr. Nariman said.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the October 30 order to constitute a Cauvery management board cannot be complied with. He said formation of a board was recommended by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in its final order in 2007. Now that very final order is under challenge before the Supreme Court in appeals filed by States.

"I am only asking Your Lordships to defer the order for constitiution of a Board till disposal of the appeals," Mr. Rohatgi submitted.

The court went on to agree that the constitution of a board should be deferred till the appeals are decided.

As a result, the Bench listed the appeals for hearing on October 18.

When asked by Mr. Nariman whether the appeals would be heard on merits on that day, Justice Misra replied that their "maintainability" had to be first considered.

Though initially the Bench toyed with the idea of sending the Cauvery Supervisory Committee to visit the basin, it had second thoughts after Mr. Rohatgi said the committee comprised Secretaries of the Union and the States and they would anyway need technical assistance. Mr. Rohatgi advised that the choice of the committee was "unwieldy" and brought the Bench to agree with the Centre's suggestion to have a separate technical team to conduct the exercise.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade appearing for Tamil Nadu questioned the very need of this "inspection" when the 2007 tribunal award had an in-built "deficit formula". He asked what was the point of the exercise when Karnataka has stonewalled the orers of the court and is acting as "a judge in its own case."

"The question is of rule of law in this court. Karnataka has taken the court's orders lightly and plays the victim," Mr. Naphade said.

"This is not the time for all this. If you [Tamil Nadu] go on like this, you [the Bench] pass whatever orders and we will see what we can do.... Lives of millions of people are at stake," Mr. Nariman said.

The court recorded Karnataka's submission that, pursuant to the apex court orders, it had released 17.5 tmc feet from September 5 to 30. This was disputed by Tamil Nadu, which said that only 16.9 tmc feet was released during the period.

The court noted that the tribunal had ordered 22 tmc feet to be released in October, which meant that the deficit amounts to 12 tmc feet for the month.

Karnataka said it intends to release 3.1 tmc feet by October 6.