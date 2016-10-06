BCCI’s defiant attitude will not lead it anywhere, observes court; to pronounce order tomorrow.

A newly constituted Special Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud is hearing the Supreme Court-appointed former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha-led committee's recommendation to oust the entire brass of the cash-rich Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including its president and BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Updates

3.30 pm: BCCI’s defiant attitude will not lead it anywhere, says SC.

3.16 pm: SC to pronounce order tomorrow; asks BCCI to implement directions of Lodha committee for reforming the cricket body; Receiving money from BCCI is not the fundamental right of State associations: SC; BCCI declines to give undertaking not to disburse grant to State bodies & abide by all directions of Lodha panel.

3.05 pm: SC asks BCCI to file undertaking that it will comply with directions of Lodha panel adding people want money from you (BCCI), you say they don’t want to reform, stop giving funds to such state bodies.

3.04 pm: SC takes exception to BCCI plea that state associations are not under it.

1.48 pm: Did you say Anurag Thakur is a first class 'player' or a first class cricketer? CJI Thakur to a lawyer

1.46 pm: I am on a difficult terrain: Kapil Sibal begins for BCCI. You are hired for difficult terrains. Easy cases don't need you, Mr Sibal, replied CJI Thakur

1.44 pm: SGM disbursed Rs. 400cr on routine expense for 2015. No future expense was covered in this as alleged by Lodha, says Sibal.

1.43 pm A former SC judge made derogatory remarks against judiciary, Lodha panel in press meet hosted by litigant BCCI. There is no honour, says Amicus in SC

1.42 pm: BCCI thinks SC verdict need to be implemented only after SC disposed its curative petition. Which lawyer advised them? amicus to SC

1.39 pm: Anurag Thakur is a cricketer, says Kapil Sibal. CJI Thakur replied, "We r all cricketers here, Mr. Sibal. I was captain of SC judges team against the Bar."

1.37 pm: BCCI tried to besmirch Lodha panel, implied an official wanted five-star accommodation in Taj Mansingh, says amicus to SC

1.35 pm: Money disbursed by BCCI in Sept 30 SGM went to State associations not to private coffers, says CJI to amicus

1.34 pm: BCCI SGM disbursed Rs. 400 cr to member associations to get them to vote against Lodha reforms: amicus Gopal Subramanium to SC

1.32 pm: Do BCCI officebearers have special skills? Anurag Thakur played in one Ranji match before becoming BCCI president?, says CJI Thakur

1.30 pm: Lodha panel told BCCI not to disburse any money, but when we looked we found that the horse had bolted the stable: Amicus to SC

(With inputs from PTI)