A student of University of Hyderabad, Praveen, committed suicide in his hostel room in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Preliminary inquiries made by police indicated that students of L Block on UoH campus found Praveen hanging to the ceiling in his room 204. They alerted Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the campus around 4 a.m.

The RMO rushed to the room, and with the help of other staff shifted Praveen to nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Praveen joined the university nearly two months ago. He was first MFA student, said the police.

“Reasons behind Praveen’s death are not yet known,” said Gachchibowli Inspector Ramesh. No suicide note was found during initial searches conducted in the hostel room.

Praveen hails from Shadnagar of Mahbubnagar district, 50 km away from Hyderabad.