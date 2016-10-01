The surgical strikes also proved that the Indian Army will not tolerate every such attack, DMK chief M. Karunanidhi said in a statement.

The DMK on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army for conducting surgical strikes across LoC in the wake of the Uri attack, saying it proved India’s ability to conduct such targeted strikes when required.

“On behalf of DMK, I congratulate the Indian Army for proving its capability to conduct such strikes and Prime Minister Modi for being instrumental for this,” DMK chief M. Karunanidhi said.

The Army’s action showed that India’s patience had its limits, he said.

India had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, seen as a reprisal for the Uri attack which left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

On the Cauvery issue, Karunanidhi welcomed the Supreme Court directive to the Centre on constituting the Cauvery Management Board.

He said the river water should be shared among stakeholder states — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry as per the final award of the Cauvery disputes tribunal.

He expressed a desire that the problem should be settled amicably.