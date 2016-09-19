In what is seen as a hardening of position after the Uri terror attack, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Sunday that the days of strategic restraint were over.

“The Prime Minister has promised that those behind the Uri terror attack will not go unpunished. That should be the way forward. For one tooth, the complete jaw. Days of the so-called strategic restraint are over,” Mr. Madhav said in a Facebook post.

The BJP general secretary, without explicitly mentioning Pakistan, said: “If terrorism is the instrument of the weak and the coward, restraint in the face of repeated terror attacks betrays inefficiency and incompetence. India should prove otherwise.” The statement came just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the perpetrators of the attack would not go unpunished and Home Minister Rajnath Singh labelled Pakistan a “terrorist state.”

The BJP’s ideological mentor RSS also took a tough line. “RSS condemns the dastardly terrorist attack on the Indian army camp at Uri. The terrorists, their masters and supporters should be dealt with firmly and conclusively,” its all-India spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.