Storm in Lok Sabha over cyclone relief

Even as the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled on Friday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat campaign, the Lok Sabha had a discussion on the impact of Cyclone Ockhi.

However, Congress members walked out of the debate alleging discrimination in providing Central assistance to the States hit by the cyclone, a charge the government rejected.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard were continuing efforts to trace missing fishermen and the government was providing financial and other assistance to the affected States.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge sought to know why only four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent to Kerala and three teams to Tamil Nadu, while seven teams were deployed in Gujarat, where there was hardly any cyclone impact.

He said the Central assistance to Kerala and Tamil Nadu was inadequate.

“Seven teams of NDRF were deployed in Gujarat when the impact of Ockhi in the State was not that severe. There should not be any discrimination in assistance. There must be an inquiry into it,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Home Minister rejected the demand for an inquiry and the allegation of bias, asserting that the deployment of NDRF teams depended on requests made by the State governments.

Not satisfied with the response, the Congress staged a walk-out from the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar accused the Congress of indulging in politics on a serious issue.

