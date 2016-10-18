'There must be a cost for those who support terrorists and make false distinction between good and bad terrorists'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday that the just concluded BRICS summit in Goa recognised “State-sponsored and State-protected terrorism” as the biggest challenge to the world.

“State-Sponsored and State-protected terrorism is the biggest challenge: BRICS Summit saw a growing recognition that there cannot be business as usual when it comes to dealing with terrorism,” Ms. Swaraj said.

The Minister also stressed that “terrorism is universally recognised as a key threat to peace, a truly global challenge.”

“There must be a cost for those who support terrorists and make false distinction between good and bad terrorists,” she added.