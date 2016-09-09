They favour the proposed National Medical Commission

NITI Aayog’s proposal to replace the existing scandals-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI) with a National Medical Commission has received the go-ahead with a majority of the States in favour of the recommendations.

NITI Aayog on Thursday met representatives from 20 States to hold discussion on the overhaul of the MCI. The meeting was chaired by its Vice-Chairman, Arvind Panagariya.

“Most States were on board with the recommendations given by the Aayog’s. One of the significant proposals is that instead of just one chairman of the new regulatory body, there should be some members also. Also, the States have asked for more representation in the commission,” an official aware of the meeting said.

Separately, it has been proposed that a consultative committee be formed, whose function will be to advise the commission.

However, the suggestions will not be binding on the commission.

The final recommendations will now be sent for approval of the Prime Minister. The official said the final Bill was likely to be presented in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

In March 2016, a Parliamentary Standing Committee report had called for “radical reform” of the MCI, saying that it neither “represents professional excellence nor its ethos” and that its composition was “opaque”.