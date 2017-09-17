State funeral for Arjan Singh; flag to fly at half mast in Delhi

Body of Arjan Singh, Marshall of the Indian Air Force being brought in to his house in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away on Saturday evening will be laid to rest with full state honours on Monday.

“The last rites of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh would be performed at Brar Square, Delhi at 10 a.m. tomorrow, September 18. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, a state funeral will be accorded and national flag will fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in Delhi on all buildings where it is flown regularly,” the Government said in a statement on Sunday.

Singh, the only five star officer of the IAF, was admitted in the Army’s Research & Referral hospital after a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and breathed his last at 07.47 p.m. He was 98.

Arjan Singh was the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank.

The mortal remains of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh will lie today at his residence 7A, Kautilya Marg, New Delhi to enable people to pay their respects.

The President of India, the Defence Minister on behalf of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Defence, Chiefs of the three Services, Minister of State for Urban Development and other dignitaries paid their respects.

The mortal remains will be conveyed to the funeral site from his residence tomorrow starting at 08.15 a.m. in a gun carriage procession. Gun salute will be given and a fly past will be organised before the final rites tomorrow.

Condolences continue pouring in for Marshal Singh who as IAF Chief played a key role in the 1965 war with Pakistan. He was made Marshal of the IAF in 2002.

“The greatest air warrior, true leader and an icon for generations to come, Marshal of the Air Force, Arjan Singh, will be missed by the entire nation,” Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said in a message.