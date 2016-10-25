Stalker kills woman at Gurugram metro station

A 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by a stalker, at the M.G. Road metro station here during rush hour on Monday morning. She received more than 30 stab wounds on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, the post-mortem report said.

Pinki, who worked at a beauty parlour in Rohini, was on her way to the metro station to board a train to her workplace around 9 a.m. when the accused attacked her from behind with a knife and started stabbing her. “She had barely walked a few steps after climbing the stairs to the metro station at Gate No. 2 when the man attacked her. After she fell on the ground, he sat on her and continued stabbing her,” claimed one eyewitness.

According to the eye-witness, who did not want to be named, the corridor was crowded with people and a few of them even tried to intervene, but the accused waved the knife at them, warning them to stay away.

“The CISF personnel at the station also rushed in, but initially no one could get close to him. One of the passers-by then brought a table fan from a shop on the station and hit the accused on the head. He was then caught and beaten up by the people,” the eyewitness said. The accused was handed over to the police. He was identified as Jitender, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

The spot where the murder took place is not covered by the closed circuit television cameras, but the woman is seen on CCTV footage walking inside the station talking over the phone, said a police officer.

Pinki, a resident of Sirhual village, was declared brought dead at Civil Hospital. Dr. Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said she had been stabbed “mercilessly” and “aimlessly”.

Pinki’s husband Man Singh, who does odd jobs for a living, said the accused had been stalking her for the past several months. However, no police complaint was made.

Gurugram police spokesperson Manish Sehgal said the accused was taken to the hospital for treatment as he too had sustained injuries “We are still interrogating him to find out the provocation behind the murder. He had been stalking her for the past year. A murder case has been registered at the metro station,” said Mr. Sehgal.