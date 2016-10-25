National

GURUGRAM, October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 01:34 IST

Stalker kills woman at Gurugram metro station

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Pinky was stabbed more than 30 times.
Pinky was stabbed more than 30 times.

A 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by a stalker, at the M.G. Road metro station here during rush hour on Monday morning. She received more than 30 stab wounds on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, the post-mortem report said.

Pinki, who worked at a beauty parlour in Rohini, was on her way to the metro station to board a train to her workplace around 9 a.m. when the accused attacked her from behind with a knife and started stabbing her. “She had barely walked a few steps after climbing the stairs to the metro station at Gate No. 2 when the man attacked her. After she fell on the ground, he sat on her and continued stabbing her,” claimed one eyewitness.

According to the eye-witness, who did not want to be named, the corridor was crowded with people and a few of them even tried to intervene, but the accused waved the knife at them, warning them to stay away.

Caught by passers-by

“The CISF personnel at the station also rushed in, but initially no one could get close to him. One of the passers-by then brought a table fan from a shop on the station and hit the accused on the head. He was then caught and beaten up by the people,” the eyewitness said. The accused was handed over to the police. He was identified as Jitender, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

The spot where the murder took place is not covered by the closed circuit television cameras, but the woman is seen on CCTV footage walking inside the station talking over the phone, said a police officer.

Pinki, a resident of Sirhual village, was declared brought dead at Civil Hospital. Dr. Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said she had been stabbed “mercilessly” and “aimlessly”.

Pinki’s husband Man Singh, who does odd jobs for a living, said the accused had been stalking her for the past several months. However, no police complaint was made.

Gurugram police spokesperson Manish Sehgal said the accused was taken to the hospital for treatment as he too had sustained injuries “We are still interrogating him to find out the provocation behind the murder. He had been stalking her for the past year. A murder case has been registered at the metro station,” said Mr. Sehgal.

More In: National | News | Other States
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

ISRO starts landing tests for Chandrayaan-2 mission

In U.P., Modi peppers speech with potshots at SP feud

Nothing unusual in Verma’s Tawang trip: India

Stalker kills woman at Gurugram metro station

CBI allegations false, says Kalanithi

Rise in cotton output likely in northern States

Era of e-postal ballots dawns, courtesy EC’s new initiative

Delhi team to meet Kashmir separatists

Formalise 2003 ceasefire to end tensions: Abdul Basit

SC wants RBI to name big loan defaulters


Tamil Nadu

SC refuses to hear plea to stop arrests on Jaya health 'rumours'

UDAY may cast shadow on State’s finances

By-elections no longer an indicator of political trend

Herbal concoction kills quack, two of his patients

DMK has no moral right to hold all-party meeting: Vaiko

‘Excuse me, Mr. Kandasamy’ partially out of court

Inflow into Mettur continues to remain below 500 cusecs

Training to police personnel

Meeting discusses traffic management strategies

Kerala

Largest food distribution hall at Sabarimala to open by ‘Makaravilakku’

Worry over weedicide use

Palmyras may soon stop swaying in the land of Khasak

Drive to clean Perumba begins

Peevees school set to lift championship

President’s Trophy boat race on Nov. 1

Annadanam, at the biggest venue of its kind

Kozhikode Cinema

Man held for dowry death of wife

Karnataka

#SteelFlyoverBeda: Opposition intensifies, govt. stands firm

Rs. 15 cr. sought from govt. to tackle water woes in villages

KIADB acquires land meant for water treatment plant, leaving MCC livid

Girl from Bengaluru raped by autorickshaw drivers, kept in confinement

Crop relief delayed, officials promise probe

Other States

In U.P., Modi peppers speech with potshots at SP feud

SP meet ends in chaos, but no split now

Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh escapes unhurt in firing at helipad

Akhilesh told me he would float new party: Shivpal at SP meet

Triple talaq anti-women, says Modi

Stalker kills woman at Gurugram metro station

Rise in cotton output likely in northern States

Quota for OBC in Navodaya Vidyalayas: Minister

Modi means “making of developed India”: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh

24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border

Desist from setting up n-plants at Kavali, Kovvada: E.A.S. Sarma

Concern over rise in fish tank cultivation

Coop. banks must vie with commercial banks: RBI official

BC status for Balija, Kapu, Vysyas opposed

Telangana

Congress seeks White Paper on investments made, jobs created

Krishna Madiga asks Rellis to support categorisation

Sustainable development, minimising vector-borne diseases in Agency are a priority

Concern over rise in fish tank cultivation

Written test for constable posts held incident-free

Retired coal miners in protest mode

Differences in TDP come to fore

KCR promoting undemocratic culture: Jana

Tuni pharma unit violating CRZ norms, says NGO

Potential tourist spot left to fall into decay


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Kalanithi Maran

CBI allegations false, says Kalanithi

Sun Group head Kalanithi Maran on Monday described as false the CBI allegation that he had coerced Aircel to transfer its ownership to Malaysian company Maxis. »