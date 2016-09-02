After meeting Muzaffar Wani, father of the slain militant Burhan Wani, at his Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravishankar has created further ripples by tweeting about his meeting with Dr. Ghulam Rasool Hami, head of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Karwan-i-Islami, ostensibly on the “Kashmir issue.”

Mr. Hami’s organisation, founded in 2004, describes itself as one dedicated to the ideals of “universal brotherhood, peace and unity among all people.”

The Art of Living guru’s outreach to both Mr. Wani and Mr. Hami is being seen as an attempt at some Track II intervention on Kashmir. However, the Art of Living (AOL) Foundation has denied this. “It is not a government initiative at all, it is an Art of Living initiative,” said Gautam Vig, director of AOL. “So far, we [the AOL] have not been approached by any government agency.”



Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lead an all-party delegation to J&K during the weekend, even as tensions continue unabated in the State.