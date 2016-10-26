‘RJD chief made his younger son his successor and sowed seeds of discontent’

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed that a Samajwadi Party-like feud was brewing in RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family too.

“Lalu Prasad is trying to calm down the discontentment within his family. He himself planted the seed of discontent by breaking the age-old tradition as per which the eldest son is the successor to the throne...

“But Lalu declared younger son Tejaswi as his heir by making him the Deputy Chief Minister over his eldest daughter (Misa Bharti) and elder son (Tej Pratap Yadav),” he claimed.

“There is a cold war going on in Prasad’s family. The discontentment will explode any day,” Mr. Modi said.

He exhorted Mr. Prasad’s Minister-sons, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, to come out of their parents’ shadow and follow the path of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who stood against the merger of Mukhtar Ansari’s party Quami Ekta Dal into the Samajwadi Party.

“Similarly, they [Tejaswi and Tej Pratap] should oppose the presence of people like Mohammad Shahabuddin and Raj Ballabh Yadav, MLA charged with raping a minor girl, in the RJD,” Mr. Modi said, adding: “This will help them in creating their own identities like Akhilesh Yadav.”

Mr. Prasad’s daughter is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, the Mainpuri MP and the grandson of Mulayam Singh. — PTI