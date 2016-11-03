Party supremo Mulayam tells PM Modi to adopt a "middle path" in dealing issues with Pakistan.

Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh on Thursday cautioned the Narendra Modi government against going to war with Pakistan, advising it to adopt a “middle path” solution with the neighbouring country. He also urged Mr. Modi to visit the families of the martyrs.

Mr. Singh’s son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was more direct in his attack on the NDA government, saying those who captured power at the Centre “diverted the path” of the country. “On one hand, we have jawans sacrificing their lives on the border to protect us and on the other the same jawans are committing suicide,” the CM said, referring to the OROP issue, just before launching his Samajwadi Vikas Rath Yatra for the upcoming State elections.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav said the Centre should adopt a policy for the army jawans, taking into consideration their security and welfare. Attacking the Modi government, the CM urged voters to introspect about the path towards which the Centre was guiding the country. The 2017 UP Assembly polls was not to form government but an “election for political change in the country,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that UP, the country’s most important State in terms of politics, would set the political direction of the country. “We have to ensure a SP government in 2017, as only it can bring a change in the country.”

Mr. Mulayam Singh dedicated his son’s rath yatra to the army, even as he hailed the Indian army as the bravest in the world. “We don’t want our soldiers sacrificing lives on the border or any Indo-Pak war,” he said, urging the Centre to resolve the crisis with Pakistan with dialogue. Addressing party workers at the La-Martiniere grounds here before flagging off his son’s yatra, Mulayam Singh urged the Prime Minister to visit the families of martyred soldiers just as he did when he was the defence minister.