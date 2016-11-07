The Congress Working Committee on Monday approved extending Sonia Gandhi's tenure as President by a year in her absence. She reportedly did not attend the meeting, as she is unwell.

It was therefore one of those rare occasions when party vice president Rahul Gandhi presided over the CWC meeting. The meeting started at 11 am.

Earlier in his opening address, Mr. Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government for being "obsessed with power" and for seeking to "silence all those who disagree".

He also exhorted the gathered Congress leaders to expose the government's failures, in particular in the upcoming session of Parliament.