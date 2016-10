A soldier was killed and another injured as the Army foiled an infiltration in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman said the infiltration attempt by a group of militants was made in Tangdhar Sector on the Line of Control.

"The troopers intercepted the group of terrorists and one soldier was killed in the exchange of fire," he said.

''The injured soldier has been evacuated and the operation continues," he said.