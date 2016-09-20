Sons of Havildar Ravi Paul killed in Sunday's terrorist attack at Uri at their village, Sarwa, in Samba on Monday.

Samba (J&K): 10-year-old Vansh, the eldest of the two sons of Havildar Ravi Paul Salotra, is aware that his father was martyred in Uri terror attack but that has only strengthened his resolve to don the olive greens to serve the nation.

Ravi Paul of 10 Dogra Regiment was one of the 18 soldiers who were killed in Sunday’s attack on the Army Brigade Headquarters in Uri sector of Baramulla district. He had served the army for 23 years.

“My father used to call early in the morning. Yesterday he called us and we spoke for a long time.

He asked me to concentrate on my studies so that I could fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor in the Indian Army,” said Vansh, student of class 6.

“Majority of the people in our village are either serving in the Army or are veterans. Out of six brothers, my three brothers were in Army and Ravi Paul was the youngest to join the Army,” said Joginder Lal Salotra, elder brother of Ravi Paul.

He described Ravi Paul as a very friendly person who used to mingle with everybody in the village.

“Whenever he used to come on leave, people used to meet him as he always narrated the stories about his tenure in the Army,” Lal said.

He said Ravi Paul used to make sure that he called his family everyday.

Mohan Lal Salotra, another brother of the martyr soldier, said he has not only lost a younger brother but a friend who used to share every secret of life with him.

“I also served in the Army and after retirement I joined Defence Security Corps (DSE) and I am currently posted in Ludhiana. Though I was elder to Ravi, we were like good friends who used to talk each other daily. — PTI