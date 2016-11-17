The Indian Test Captain was however 'stumped' by demonetisation when he had to settle his hotel bill.

Despite being “stumped” by demonetisation while settling his hotel bills in Rajkot, Virat Kohli has called the endeavour “the greatest move that I have seen in the history of Indian politics”.

On Wednesday here, the Indian Test captain said, “I have been so impressed by it [demonetisation], it’s unbelievable what has happened.”

Kohli, however, admitted he forgot about it all when he was paying his hotel dues in Rajkot after the first Test with England. “… I was taking out the old money and I forgot it was not of any use any more. I could have actually signed on it and given it to people, it is actually that useless now.”